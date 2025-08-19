Long Feng Art Car Set to Return to Burning Man 2025 With Expanded Lineup, Dragon Awakening Event

Long Feng, one of Burning Man’s largest and most elaborate art cars, will make its return to the playa in 2025 with a full schedule of performances, new technological features, and its first-ever large-scale tie-up with fellow dragon-inspired vehicles.

Built by veteran burners and designed as a fusion of Eastern and Western influences, Long Feng is billed as the first performing art car of its kind, able to shift and adapt its structure like the contortionists who inspired its design. Creative director Mark Alan Diaz described the project as being “built with the precision of a tailor — every cut intentional, and every detail curated.”

The mobile stage draws on ancient symbolism, with its form modeled after the dragon and phoenix, the egg as a symbol of cultural rebirth, and the Five Elements — Fire, Earth, Metal, Water, and Wood. Those traditional inspirations meet contemporary music and technology, with Long Feng incorporating robotics, artificial intelligence, and interactive design to deliver what organizers call “a new era in art cars.”

This year’s lineup includes Damian Lazarus, Vintage Culture, and a rare extended back-to-back set from Maccabi House co-founders Adam Ten and Mita Gami. Also scheduled are Gordo, Francis Mercier b2b Mahmut Orhan, Kaz James, Lee Foss, MAZ, Colyn, Kream, Kimonos, and Arodes b2b AMÉMÉ.

Sound Investment Audio designed the system behind Long Feng, with components from Funktion-One, NST Audio, and Full Fat Audio. “It is rare that, as designers, we are given the opportunity to design the ultimate system for a once-in-a-generation art and music fusion creation,” said Todd Konecny, partner at Sound Investment Audio.

A highlight of the 2025 plans is the debut of the Dragon Awakening Tie-Up, set for Thursday night of the event. Long Feng will join other dragon art cars including Abraxas, Elektra, Heavy Meta, Torch the Dragon, and Xuza in what organizers call the largest tie-up gathering ever held on the playa. Additional collaborations with Bipolar Express, Titanics End at PlayAlchemist, and Maxa Camp are also planned.

With its combination of world-class DJs, circus artists, and cutting-edge technology, organizers say Long Feng will return to Black Rock Desert “as a beacon of the next generation of art cars — where creativity, community, and innovation converge.”