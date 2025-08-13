Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles Kings will host the Buffalo Sabres at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on March 21, 2026. This highly anticipated NHL matchup promises a thrilling afternoon of hockey action for fans in Southern California.

Tickets for the March 21 showdown are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Crypto.com Arena box office or secure their seats online via ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy access to major events without hidden service fees.

The Kings, known for their intense play and passionate fanbase, will look to defend home ice against the Sabres in a battle that could have important playoff implications. Hockey fans can expect a fast-paced game featuring elite goaltending and standout performances from both rosters.

Whether you’re a longtime Kings supporter or a Sabres fan in town, this is a must-see event for any hockey enthusiast. Make your plans now and be part of the excitement inside Crypto.com Arena.

Shop for Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres tickets at Crypto.com Arena on March 21, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.