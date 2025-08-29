Loud and Live Adds Venue Operations With New Doral Amphitheater in Miami

Loud and Live is expanding its footprint in the live entertainment business with the launch of the new Doral Amphitheater, set to open this fall in Miami’s Doral Central Park.

The 4,689-capacity outdoor venue, developed in partnership with the City of Doral, will host concerts, cultural festivals and civic events. Its design includes seated and standing general admission areas, VIP box seating, a covered professional stage, premium acoustics and full power capabilities.

Loud and Live, which already produces and promotes tours worldwide, will manage programming, marketing, ticketing and event production at the new site. The amphitheater is expected to debut with concerts from Justin Quiles on October 31 and Venezuelan artist Nacho on December 13.

“The launch of the Doral Amphitheater represents a natural evolution for Loud and Live as we continue to expand our role in the live entertainment ecosystem,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live.

“In addition to producing and promoting tours globally, we now add venue operations to our portfolio, ensuring artists, promoters and audiences have a world-class space to connect and create unforgettable experiences,” Albareda continued. “We’re proud to establish this venue in our hometown of Miami, further strengthening South Florida’s position as a live entertainment hub.”

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga called the venue an investment in the region’s cultural and economic growth. “This new venue will not only attract world-class entertainment but also drive tourism and business opportunities that benefit our entire community,” she said.