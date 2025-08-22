Louis Tomlinson’s Away From Home Festival Expands to U.S. for 2025 Edition

Louis Tomlinson’s Away From Home Festival will make its U.S. debut this fall, marking the event’s largest edition since its launch in 2021.

The two-day festival is scheduled for October 4-5, 2025, at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York. The annual event, curated by the former One Direction singer, has previously sold out venues in London, Malaga, Camaiore, and Mérida.

Headliners for this year’s installment include Tomlinson himself and Lauv, with Steve Aoki tapped as a special guest. The lineup also features Plain White T’s, Daya, Pale Waves, Circa Waves, Dirty Blonde, Florence Road, Isaac Anderson, Michael Blackwell, and resident guest DJ Abbie McCarthy.

“I’m so excited to be bringing Away From Home to the U.S. and for the first time, a two-day festival,” Tomlinson said in a press release. “Really honored and grateful to have such a strong line-up over both days, got a few things up my sleeve too. Can’t wait to see you all there, it’s going to be special.”

The expansion to the U.S. reflects the festival’s growing international reach. Past lineups have included acts such as Blossoms, The Cribs, DMA’s, DYLAN, Hinds, HotWax, The Snuts, and The Vaccines.

Tickets go on sale August 28 at 10 a.m. ET, with a presale beginning August 26. Organizers are also offering travel packages through Crewfare, which include hotel accommodations, payment plans, and discounted rates. Fans can also opt for onsite camping with a two-day package that bundles both a festival ticket and camping pass.

More details are available at Away From Home Festival’s official site.