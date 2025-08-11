Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Daily’s Place

Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd return to their home state with a show at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville on Nov. 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect a career-spanning set—“Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Back My Bullets,” “Simple Man,” and the epic “Free Bird”—delivered with the band’s signature three-guitar attack.

Tickets are on sale now at the Daily’s Place box office and via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so what you see is what you pay at checkout. Pick pit and floor for maximum energy or reserved bowl seating for great sound and sightlines under the venue’s distinctive canopy.

Just steps from EverBank Stadium along the St. Johns River, Daily’s Place is tailor-made for big rock nights. Rally friends and make plans to celebrate one of America’s most enduring live acts in the city where these songs feel like an anthem.

Shop for Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on November 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.