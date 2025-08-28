Madison Ryann Ward tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Novo

Madison Ryann Ward will headline The Novo in Los Angeles on November 21, 2025. The soulful singer-songwriter is set to bring her powerful vocals and heartfelt songs to one of the city’s most vibrant concert venues.

Tickets for the Nov. 21 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at The Novo box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees.

Ward rose to prominence with tracks like “Mirror” and collaborations with acclaimed producer Rick Rubin, blending gospel roots with modern R&B. Her live performances showcase her dynamic voice and intimate storytelling, making this Los Angeles date a must-see for fans of soul and contemporary music alike.

The Novo, located in downtown Los Angeles, offers an intimate yet energetic setting that is perfect for Ward’s emotive sound. This concert promises to be a highlight for Southern California music lovers this fall.

