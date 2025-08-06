Metallica to Play Intimate Gig in Support of SiriusXM Channel Launch

Metallica will play an exclusive one-night-only show later this month the night before SiriusXM launches the new station “Maximum Metallica.”

Lars Ulrich shared the news Wednesday morning while appearing on The Howard Stern Show. He said that the band will play an intimate show at The Stephen Talkhouse — a 250-capacity venue in Amagansett, New York — on August 28 in support of the new station, launching August 29.

Tickets for the gig will be extremely limited. Fans can enter to win a trip and tickets to the concert, including airfare, a Hertz car rental, and lodging for two, via a form on SiriusXM’s website. Winners will be contacted around August 21.

The venue, which first opened in 1987, is described as a “legendary music scene and casual neighborhood bar in one: the place to make new friends or catch up with old ones, as your favorite musical luminary enjoys the same at the other end of the bar.”

| READ: Metallica Scholars Initiative Expands to 75 Schools with Record $3M Grant |

Those who are unable to attend can still tune-in to the show, which will be recorded and aired on the Maximum Metallica channel starting on September 1. It will also be streamed on the Howard Stern channel on September 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Maximum Metallica can be found on Channel 42. Fans can expect to hear anything “from mega hits and deep cuts to live shows and behind-the-scenes stories straight from the band,” as well as other interviews and recordings curated from Metallica members.

The intimate gig follows news of Metallica’s first live shows of 2026. Earlier this year, the metal icons revealed they will play 16 shows across nine countries as a part of the M72 World Tour with four “no repeat” weekends. Gojira and Knocked Loose will provide support on one-night only days, while Pantera and Avatar will open the show during “no repeat” weekends.