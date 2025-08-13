Mojo Brookzz tickets on sale in Boston at The Wilbur

Mojo Brookzz brings his quick-hitting stand-up and viral-ready storytelling to The Wilbur in Boston, Massachusetts, on Jan. 11, 2026, at 7 p.m. Known for high-energy delivery and crowd interplay, the comedian’s live set blends personal tales with sharp takes on everyday life.

Tickets for the Jan. 11 show are on sale now. Purchase at The Wilbur Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—easy, transparent checkout for comedy fans.

Boston’s historic Wilbur Theatre is a favorite stop for stand-ups, pairing intimate sightlines with crisp acoustics so punch lines land from every seat. Expect a fast-paced set from Mojo Brookzz, with new material alongside the bits fans share online. It’s an ideal winter night out in the Theatre District—grab dinner nearby, settle in, and get ready for a laugh-heavy evening.

Whether you’re a longtime follower or catching his show for the first time, this one-night engagement is set to deliver the kind of spontaneous moments that only happen in a live room. Lock in your seats and bring a friend who could use a good laugh.

Shop for Mojo Brookzz tickets at The Wilbur on January 11, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mojo Brookzz tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.