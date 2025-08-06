Monster Jam tickets on sale in Dayton at Nutter Center

Monster Jam thunders back to southwest Ohio for three adrenaline-charged shows at the E.J. Nutter Center in Dayton on Nov. 29–30, 2025. Fans can expect jaw-dropping freestyle tricks, side-by-side racing and signature donuts as 12,000-pound legends such as Grave Digger, Max-D and El Toro Loco battle for points on a custom dirt track carved into the arena floor.

Tickets for all November performances are on sale now. While the Nutter Center box office is one option, score seekers can avoid hidden service fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which lists seats with transparent, all-in pricing and instant mobile delivery.

Each event features two full hours of high-octane action, including the popular Skills Challenge and fan-voted Freestyle segment where drivers unleash sky-high backflips and wow-worthy saves. Arrive early for the Monster Jam Pit Party—an up-close session where spectators meet drivers, snap photos beside the rigs and watch the pit crews tune 1,500-horsepower engines before gates open.

Located on the Wright State University campus, the Nutter Center offers plentiful on-site parking and easy access from I-675, plus concession stands stocked with family-friendly favorites (earplugs recommended for younger fans!). With a Saturday matinee, Saturday evening and Sunday matinee, there’s a roaring time slot to fit every schedule as the holiday season revs up.

Show dates & ticket links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Monster Jam tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.