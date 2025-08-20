Monster Jam tickets on sale in Omaha at CHI Health Center

Monster Jam roars back into Omaha for two high-octane shows at CHI Health Center on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, 2025. Fans of all ages can experience massive trucks, jaw-dropping stunts, and the thrill of competitive racing in this action-packed motorsport event.

Tickets are available now through the CHI Health Center box office or at ScoreBig, where fans can purchase seats with no hidden fees. Monster Jam continues to be a favorite for families and adrenaline-seekers, bringing larger-than-life entertainment to arenas across the country.

Omaha fans will see iconic trucks like Grave Digger, Max-D, and El Toro Loco take on jumps, flips, and freestyle competitions. With edge-of-your-seat excitement, this is an event that guarantees loud engines, big air, and unforgettable memories.

Show Dates

