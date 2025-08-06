Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets on sale in L.A. at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical sashays into the landmark Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited Los Angeles engagement, Nov. 4-16, 2025. Set in turn-of-the-century Paris, the Tony-winning spectacle spins Baz Luhrmann’s beloved film into a jukebox extravaganza of more than 70 pop anthems, from “Lady Marmalade” to “Bad Romance,” all staged amid red-velvet decadence and 30-foot sparkling chandeliers.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Pantages box office, but savvy theatergoers save on fees by using ScoreBig, which lists seats with clear, all-in pricing—no checkout surprises. Whether you crave orchestra sightlines for Satine’s aerial entrance or balcony views of the can-can kickline, ScoreBig has options across every price tier.

This touring production boasts the original Broadway creative team, including Tony-winning director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh. Expect opulent costume changes—over 300 pieces per night—and an LED windmill that whirls above Christian and Satine’s forbidden romance. For L.A., producers promise Hollywood-only Easter eggs: listen for a subtle nod to “City of Stars” woven into the Act II mash-up and keep an eye out for celebrity cameos in the club-style pre-show.

The Pantages, a 1930 Art Deco palace on Hollywood Boulevard, puts audiences steps from the Walk of Fame and countless pre-show dining spots. Theatre bars serve champagne in glowing flute glasses to match the show’s technicolor palette, and merch stands carry limited-edition “Truth, Beauty, Freedom, Love” kimono robes available only on the West Coast run.

With weeknight curtain times at 7:30 p.m., weekend matinees, and Saturday late shows, there’s a Bohemian rhapsody to fit every calendar—just don’t wait; prior L.A. tours sold out months in advance.

Show dates & ticket links

Nov. 4 (7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 5 (7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 6 (7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 7 (8 p.m.)

Nov. 8 (2 p.m.)

Nov. 8 (8 p.m.)

Nov. 9 (1 p.m.)

Nov. 9 (6:30 p.m.)

Nov. 11 (7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 12 (7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 13 (7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 14 (8 p.m.)

Nov. 15 (2 p.m.)

Nov. 15 (8 p.m.)

Nov. 16 (1 p.m.)

Nov. 16 (6:30 p.m.)

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.