Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to dazzle Los Angeles audiences this November with a spectacular run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. From November 4 through November 16, 2025, theatergoers will be transported into the world of Paris’ famed cabaret, where romance, drama, and timeless pop hits come together in a dazzling production.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Purchase directly from the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy savings and never pay hidden ticket fees.

Winner of multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical blends Baz Luhrmann’s beloved film with spectacular stagecraft and an unforgettable soundtrack featuring over 70 iconic songs. The Los Angeles engagement promises a lavish, immersive experience, with elaborate costumes, stunning choreography, and an atmosphere that celebrates truth, beauty, freedom, and love.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, a landmark in the heart of Hollywood, offers the perfect setting for this Broadway sensation. Whether you’ve seen the movie countless times or are experiencing the story for the first time, this production delivers a theatrical feast you won’t forget.

Performance Dates and Tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.