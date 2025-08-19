Mountain Grass Unit tickets on sale in Nashville at The Basement East

Mountain Grass Unit will perform at The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Nashville performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the venue box office or at ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees.

The bluegrass ensemble has earned a reputation for energetic shows that blend tradition with youthful creativity. Their Nashville date is expected to showcase their signature harmonies and instrumental skill, appealing to both bluegrass enthusiasts and new audiences alike.

The Basement East is one of Music City’s premier venues for rising acts, making it an ideal stop for Mountain Grass Unit’s 2025 schedule. Fans in Nashville should secure tickets early for this one-night-only performance.

Shop for Mountain Grass Unit tickets at The Basement East on November 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mountain Grass Unit tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.