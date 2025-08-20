Mumford & Sons to Headline Wild Horses Festival at Petco Park

Wild Horses will return to San Diego this winter, bringing a lineup of folk, country, and Americana acts to Petco Park on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Now in its fifth year, the festival is headlined by Mumford & Sons, who are touring behind their fifth studio album, Rushmere. The Grammy Award-winning band, known for hits like “I Will Wait” and “Little Lion Man,” recently wrapped a global tour and continues to be one of the most influential names in modern folk-rock.

The 2025 bill also features Lord Huron, Sierra Ferrell, and Lily Meola. Lord Huron will showcase material from their latest release, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1. Ferrell, who has been a Wild Horses favorite in past editions, brings her eclectic mix of roots, folk, and swing. Rising artist Meola, a protégé of Willie Nelson, blends country and pop after recently completing a high-profile tour run.

Produced by Outriders, Wild Horses has built its reputation on spotlighting the “sounds of the Modern West.” Previous lineups have included artists such as Post Malone, Zach Bryan, Midland, Ryan Bingham, Paul Cauthen, and LeAnn Rimes.

The single-day festival runs from 4 to 11 p.m. at Petco Park, located in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Organizers expect another sellout following previous years that drew tens of thousands of fans.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, August 26, at 1 p.m. PT, with general sales starting Tuesday, August 27, at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can register for presale access by texting “WILD” to (858) 780-5039 or visiting the official site.

More information is available at WildHorsesFest.com.