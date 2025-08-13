Neko Case tickets on sale in Jacksonville at Decca Live

Neko Case brings her acclaimed voice and adventurous songwriting to Decca Live in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 29, 2026, at 8 p.m. The celebrated singer’s blend of indie, folk, and alt-country has filled venues across the country, and this North Florida date puts fans up close to a singular artist.

Tickets for the Jan. 29 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Decca Live box office or via ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events without hidden fees—an easy, transparent way to secure your seat.

Case’s concerts are known for rich arrangements, striking lyricism, and dynamic vocals that move from hushed intimacy to soaring power. Expect favorites from across her catalog, along with the vivid storytelling that has made her a critics’ favorite and a must-see live performer. Decca Live’s modern layout and excellent sound make it a fitting stage for Case’s nuanced live band.

Whether you’ve followed her since early solo releases or discovered her through later collaborations, this Jacksonville stop offers a perfect winter night out. Fans should plan ahead for parking and arrive early to catch every moment of a set that rewards close listening.

