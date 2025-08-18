New Jersey Devils preseason tickets on sale in Newark at Prudential Center

New Jersey Devils fans can get an early look at the 2025–26 season when the team hosts the Washington Capitals in a preseason matchup at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 28, 2025. It’s a chance to see prospects and veterans alike tune up ahead of another NHL campaign.

Tickets for the Sept. 28 game are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Prudential Center box office or through ScoreBig, which provides seats with no hidden fees.

Preseason games often provide a glimpse of the future, with young players looking to make an impact while veterans sharpen their play. For Devils fans, the visit from rival Washington offers a competitive tune-up and a chance to welcome hockey back to Newark.

The Prudential Center is one of the premier hockey arenas in the NHL, providing fans with an exciting atmosphere for preseason and regular season contests alike.

Shop for New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals tickets at Prudential Center on September 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New Jersey Devils tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.