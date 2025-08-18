New Jersey Devils tickets on sale in Newark at Prudential Center

New Jersey Devils will face off against the Washington Capitals in two matchups at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can catch the heated NHL rivalry on Dec. 27, 2025, and again on Apr. 2, 2026, as both teams battle for crucial points in the standings.

Tickets for both Devils–Capitals games are on sale now. While the Prudential Center box office is one source, fans can also secure seats at ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees.

Known for their passionate fan base and historic moments on the ice, the Devils are always a tough matchup, especially at home. With the Capitals bringing their own star power, these games promise intensity and excitement for New Jersey hockey fans.

Upcoming Devils vs. Capitals Matchups in Newark

