New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning tickets on sale in Newark

New Jersey Devils will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 11, 2025. This exciting NHL matchup pits two Eastern Conference teams against each other in what promises to be a thrilling night of hockey action.

Tickets for the game are on sale now, available through the Prudential Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers hockey fans a reliable way to purchase tickets with no hidden fees. Both teams bring strong rosters and passionate fan bases, making this a must-attend game for hockey supporters in the New York metro area.

Devils fans can expect a fierce contest as their team takes the ice against one of the NHL’s top contenders. From power plays to penalty kills, this matchup will deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement for every hockey fan in attendance.

Shop for New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning tickets at Prudential Center on December 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.