New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars tickets on sale in NYC at MSG

New York Rangers face off against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on December 2, 2025. Fans can expect a thrilling NHL clash between two strong squads at one of the most iconic arenas in the world.

Tickets for the Dec. 2 game are on sale now. Hockey fans can purchase at the Madison Square Garden box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees tickets to major events without hidden service charges.

The Rangers boast a passionate fan base and a legacy that makes every game at MSG an event. The Stars travel to New York bringing high-caliber talent from the Western Conference, setting the stage for an intense East–West showdown. With playoff positioning always at stake, this matchup is a highlight of the winter hockey season.

Madison Square Garden provides a legendary atmosphere where the energy of the crowd elevates every play. From opening faceoff to final horn, this Rangers–Stars battle promises to be an unforgettable night for hockey fans in New York City.

Shop for New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars tickets at Madison Square Garden on December 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.