New York Rangers vs. Islanders tickets on sale at Madison Square Garden

The New York Rangers will host the New York Islanders in a preseason showdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 25, 2025. This clash of Metropolitan Division rivals gives fans an early preview of the excitement that lies ahead in the 2025–26 NHL season.

Tickets for this highly anticipated game are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly through the Madison Square Garden box office, but tickets are also available via ScoreBig, which offers competitive pricing and no hidden fees.

The Rangers and Islanders boast one of hockey’s fiercest rivalries, and preseason matchups often serve as a glimpse into line combinations, rookies, and new roster additions. MSG’s electric atmosphere will be the perfect stage for this early test between two New York hockey powerhouses.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Rangers vs. Islanders action before the regular season begins.

