New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

The New York Rangers will host the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on Mar. 16, 2026. The matchup promises a memorable night for local fans.

Tickets for the Mar. 16, 2026 game are on sale now. Buy from the Madison Square Garden box office or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Madison Square Garden is a go-to destination for New York sports fans thanks to its central location and strong sightlines. Whether planning a night out with friends or seeking a memorable experience in New York, this matchup belongs on your calendar.

Secure seats early for New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Availability can change quickly as demand builds in the New York market.

Shop for New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings tickets at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.