Night Tapes tickets on sale in Atlanta at Terminal West

Night Tapes will bring their dreamy alt-pop sound to Atlanta this fall. The London-based trio will play Terminal West on October 26, 2025, as part of their U.S. tour.

Tickets for the Oct. 26 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Terminal West box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service charges.

Night Tapes have built a reputation for atmospheric tracks that blend electronic textures with indie-pop songwriting. Their music creates an immersive live experience, making their Atlanta stop one of the season’s most intriguing shows for alternative music fans.

Terminal West, known for hosting cutting-edge international acts, provides the perfect space for Night Tapes’ ethereal performance. Fans will be treated to a blend of established songs and new material during this one-night performance.

Shop for Night Tapes tickets at Terminal West on October 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Night Tapes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.