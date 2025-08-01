Nils Hoffmann tickets on sale in Chicago at Outset

Nils Hoffmann brings his melodic house grooves to Outset in Chicago on Nov. 21, 2025, for an all-night set that blends deep, emotive progressions with club-ready energy. The Berlin-based producer–DJ has become a staple on Anjunadeep compilations and global festival lineups, noted for tracks such as “9 Days” and his remix work for Ben Böhmer.

Tickets for the Nov. 21 performance are on sale now. While the club box office remains an option, fans can lock in seats on ScoreBig and skip hidden service fees—perfect for stretching your weekend budget.

Hoffmann’s rise has been powered by a string of Beatport-topping releases and packed rooms from London’s Printworks to Tomorrowland. His Chicago date lands near the tail end of a North American run, giving Midwest fans a rare chance to catch soaring synth melodies and live keyboard flourishes in an intimate setting.

Outset’s state-of-the-art sound and lighting rig will spotlight Hoffmann’s cinematic style, while its West Loop location offers easy pre-show dining and late-night transit options. Expect an extended set that journeys from downtempo introspection into peak-hour euphoria—ideal for electronic-music lovers looking to kick off Thanksgiving week.

Shop for Nils Hoffmann tickets at Outset on November 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Nils Hoffmann tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.