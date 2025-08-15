Of Monsters and Men tickets on sale in Austin at ACL Live

Of Monsters and Men bring their captivating indie-pop sound to ACL Live At The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 13, 2025. Known for hits like “Little Talks” and “Mountain Sound,” the Icelandic group’s folk-infused alternative rock has won them a devoted global audience.

Tickets for the Nov. 13 performance are on sale now. Purchase them via the ACL Live box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Since their breakout in 2011, the band has delivered lush, atmospheric performances that connect deeply with fans. This Austin show promises both the anthems audiences love and newer material showcasing their evolving artistry.

ACL Live’s renowned acoustics and intimate atmosphere make it an ideal setting for an unforgettable evening with Of Monsters and Men.

