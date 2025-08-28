Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers tickets on sale in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre

Florida panthers home ice from above during the NHL playoffs

Ottawa Senators will battle the Florida Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, on January 10, 2026. This Eastern Conference clash promises excitement as two determined teams face off.

Tickets for the January 10 game are available now at the Canadian Tire Centre box office and online at ScoreBig, where hockey fans can find tickets with no hidden fees.

The Senators will look to protect home ice against the Panthers, one of the NHL’s most competitive squads. Ottawa’s mix of youthful talent and skilled veterans creates plenty of intrigue, while the Panthers bring playoff-tested experience. Fans in Canada’s capital can expect an energetic and competitive night of hockey.

Be there live as the Senators and Panthers square off in a matchup that could impact the playoff picture.

Shop for Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers tickets at Canadian Tire Centre on January 10, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.