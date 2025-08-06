OVG Names Hilliard Law as New Naming Partner in Corpus Christi

The American Bank Center will be rebranded as the Hilliard Center on September 1 under a new naming-rights agreement between venue operator Oak View Group (OVG) and local firm Hilliard Law.

OVG selected the Corpus Christi‐based personal-injury practice in late June following a competitive bidding process that reportedly included several higher offers from Thomas J. Henry’s law firm. American Bank revealed plans to end its 19-year partnership with the downtown arena and convention complex in April.

“We are honored to carry forward American Bank’s legacy,” partner and co-owner Catherine Hilliard said in a statement. “Hilliard Law is committed to the same standards of hospitality, entertainment and community focus that make this venue a point of pride for Corpus Christi.”

OVG officials said fans can expect “continuous enhancements” aimed at improving the guest experience, including upgraded amenities, new fan-focused programming and an expanded calendar of community-driven events. The complex—which features an 8,100-seat arena, a 10,000-square-foot convention hall and the 2,500-seat Selena Auditorium—hosts concerts, minor-league hockey and professional ice skating alongside trade shows and civic gatherings.

The 25th Anniversary Home & Garden Show, slated for September 12 to 14, will be the first event to run under the Hilliard Center name. Additional fall programming is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Landing a naming-rights partner headquartered in Corpus Christi was a key factor for OVG, which took over management of the venue in 2022. “Local ownership and local pride matter,” said OVG vice president of venues Scott Bosarge. “Hilliard Law’s deep roots in the community align perfectly with our vision for the building’s next chapter.”