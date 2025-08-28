PBR Unleash The Beast tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum

PBR – Unleash The Beast rides into Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum for two nights of heart-pounding action on January 16 and 17, 2026. Fans will witness the world’s top bull riders competing against powerful bucking bulls in an event that pushes the limits of strength and courage.

Tickets for both dates are on sale now at the Fiserv Forum box office and online at ScoreBig, where buyers can find tickets with no hidden fees.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) brings unmatched intensity and excitement, combining athleticism with the unpredictability of one of the toughest sports in the world. Milwaukee fans can experience every second of the adrenaline as riders aim to stay atop their bull for a thrilling eight seconds.

Don’t miss this chance to catch Unleash The Beast as it storms into Wisconsin for two unforgettable nights of action and drama.

Event Dates:

