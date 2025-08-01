PBR – Unleash The Beast tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

PBR – Unleash The Beast bucks back into Madison Square Garden for two adrenaline-charged performances: Jan. 10, 2026, at 6:45 p.m. and the Sunday finale Jan. 11, 2026, at 1:45 p.m. The elite tour pits the world’s top 35 bull riders against 2,000-pound bovine athletes in eight seconds of heart-stopping action. :contentReference[oaicite:5]{index=5}

Tickets are on sale now. ScoreBig’s fee-free checkout lets families secure corner-rail seats or upper-deck views without blowing the concession budget.

The Garden has hosted PBR since 2007, transforming its hardwood into 750 tons of dirt for a weekend that routinely draws sell-outs and SportsCenter highlights. Expect reigning world champion Jose Vitor Leme and rookie phenom Cassio Dias chasing points toward the 2026 finals.

Between rides, high-energy pyro, live DJs and instant-replay boards keep the crowd roaring, making it a perfect winter outing for thrill-seekers of any age.

Show Dates & Tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on PBR – Unleash The Beast tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.