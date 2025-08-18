PBR – Unleash The Beast tickets on sale in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

PBR – Unleash The Beast comes to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 14, 2026. Rodeo fans can expect an electrifying night as the best bull riders in the world battle some of the toughest bulls in the sport.

Tickets for the Feb. 14 event are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the PPG Paints Arena box office, but also at ScoreBig, which offers seats to major events without hidden ticket fees.

The Professional Bull Riders series has built a reputation for high-octane action and dramatic showdowns, with every ride testing both rider and bull. Pittsburgh’s stop on the tour promises to deliver a thrilling showcase of grit and determination.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the excitement live in the Steel City.

