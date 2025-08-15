Pentatonix Announces Christmas In The City 2025 Tour Dates

Vocal group Pentatonix has announced its 2025 “Christmas In The City Tour,” scheduled to run from November 8 to December 22 across the United States.

The tour will begin at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, and includes stops at UBS Arena in New York, Allstate Arena near Chicago, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and Kia Center in Orlando. The group is set to wrap up the tour with two hometown performances at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 21 and 22.

Kevin Olusola, the group’s beatboxer, shared, “This holiday season, we’re bringing you the hits you know and love, the theatrical magic that makes Christmas feel so special, and a few nostalgic sounds from the past — all in one unforgettable night. We can’t wait to celebrate with you and your loved ones!”

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale for Pentatonix Patreon members begins Monday, August 18, followed by an artist presale on Tuesday, August 19. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Pentatonix website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

11/8 West Valley City, UT — Maverik Center

11/9 Denver, CO — Ball Arena

11/12 Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena

11/13 Rapid City, SD — The Monument

11/15 Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center Omaha

11/16 Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

11/19 Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena at the Mark

11/20 Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

11/22 Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

11/23 St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

11/24 Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

11/29 Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

11/30 Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/2 Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

12/3 Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

12/4 Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena

12/6 Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

12/7 Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

12/11 Hershey, PA — GIANT Center

12/13 Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center

12/15 Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

12/16 Orlando, FL — Kia Center

12/18 Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC

12/20 Houston, TX — Toyota Center

12/21 Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

12/22 Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena