Pentatonix Announces Christmas In The City 2025 Tour Dates

Vocal group Pentatonix has announced its 2025 “Christmas In The City Tour,” scheduled to run from November 8 to December 22 across the United States.
The tour will begin at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, and includes stops at UBS Arena in New York, Allstate Arena near Chicago, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and Kia Center in Orlando. The group is set to wrap up the tour with two hometown performances at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 21 and 22.
Kevin Olusola, the group’s beatboxer, shared, “This holiday season, we’re bringing you the hits you know and love, the theatrical magic that makes Christmas feel so special, and a few nostalgic sounds from the past — all in one unforgettable night. We can’t wait to celebrate with you and your loved ones!”
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale for Pentatonix Patreon members begins Monday, August 18, followed by an artist presale on Tuesday, August 19. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Pentatonix website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Pentatonix Christmas in the City 2025 Tour Dates
11/8 West Valley City, UT — Maverik Center
11/9 Denver, CO — Ball Arena
11/12 Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena
11/13 Rapid City, SD — The Monument
11/15 Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center Omaha
11/16 Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
11/19 Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena at the Mark
11/20 Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
11/22 Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
11/23 St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
11/24 Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
11/29 Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
11/30 Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/2 Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
12/3 Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
12/4 Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
12/6 Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
12/7 Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena
12/11 Hershey, PA — GIANT Center
12/13 Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center
12/15 Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
12/16 Orlando, FL — Kia Center
12/18 Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC
12/20 Houston, TX — Toyota Center
12/21 Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
12/22 Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena