Pentatonix tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Center

Pentatonix will bring their renowned vocal harmonies to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 24, 2025. The Grammy-winning a cappella group has captivated fans worldwide with their innovative arrangements and unforgettable live performances.

Tickets are available now through the Heritage Bank Center box office or at ScoreBig, where fans can purchase tickets without hidden fees. Known for reimagining pop, classical, and holiday music with their distinctive sound, Pentatonix concerts regularly sell out across the country.

Cincinnati audiences will enjoy an evening filled with fan favorites and fresh takes on new material, showcasing the group’s vocal power and stage presence. For both longtime followers and new listeners, this show promises to be one of the standout concert experiences of the year.

Shop for Pentatonix tickets at Heritage Bank Center on November 24, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Pentatonix tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.