Pentatonix tickets on sale in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena

Pentatonix will perform live at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Dec. 13, 2025. The Grammy-winning a cappella group brings their unmatched harmonies and creative reimagining of pop, holiday, and classic songs to fans in East Tennessee.

Tickets for the Dec. 13 show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Thompson-Boling Arena box office, or at ScoreBig, which provides seats with no hidden fees.

Pentatonix has become a global phenomenon with chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, and billions of views on YouTube. Their live shows combine incredible vocal talent with engaging stagecraft, making each performance a must-see event for fans of all ages.

Knoxville concertgoers are set for a holiday-season highlight with this one-night-only performance.

