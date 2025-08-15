Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Cup tickets on sale at PHX Arena

Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Cup competition at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 21, 2025. This in-season tournament clash brings playoff-level stakes to November basketball.

Tickets for the Nov. 21 contest are on sale now via the PHX Arena box office and ScoreBig, ensuring fans can access seats without hidden ticket fees.

The Suns, with their potent offense and star power, will face the Timberwolves’ aggressive young roster in a game that could have implications for tournament progression. Expect a fierce battle and an energized home crowd.

Phoenix basketball fans can anticipate an unforgettable night of high-intensity NBA action.

