Playboi Carti tickets on sale in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center

Playboi Carti is set to electrify the stage at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 24, 2025. Known for his unique style and explosive performances, Carti continues to lead the wave of modern rap and hip-hop.

Tickets for the October 24 show are on sale now.

Playboi Carti has captivated fans with hits like “Magnolia” and “Sky,” blending experimental beats with an unmistakable voice. His live shows are renowned for their energy and immersive atmosphere, drawing fans into an unforgettable experience. Kansas City audiences can look forward to a night of music that defines the cutting edge of the genre.

This stop at T-Mobile Center underscores Carti’s status as one of rap’s most influential and talked-about performers.

