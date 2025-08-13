Predators preseason tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

Nashville Predators skate into Bridgestone Arena for a split-squad preseason twinbill against the Florida Panthers in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 21, 2025, with afternoon and evening games. It’s an ideal chance for fans to see roster battles, promising prospects, and the first look at new-line chemistry before the regular season begins.

Tickets for both sessions are on sale now. Purchase at the Bridgestone Arena box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—straightforward pricing from selection to checkout.

Preseason in Smashville still brings big-game energy. With two contests on the same date, fans can choose the time that fits their schedule—or make a full day of it downtown. Expect pace, evaluation minutes for young skaters, and plenty of opportunities to cheer as the Preds tune up in front of a home crowd. The arena’s location on Lower Broadway means easy access to restaurants and live music before or after the game.

Whether you’re a season-ticket holder warming up for October or a first-timer catching NHL action in Nashville, these split-squad games are a fun, affordable way to get close to the action.

Upcoming Games

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NHL Preseason: Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers (Split Squad) tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.