Predators vs. Hurricanes tickets on sale in Nashville

The NHL preseason skates into Music City as the Nashville Predators host the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 4, 2025, at 3 p.m. It’s an early look at new line combinations and special-teams tweaks in a building known for a loud, energized crowd in the heart of downtown Nashville. Catch the action as the Preds tune up against a perennial Eastern Conference contender.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy from the Bridgestone Arena box office or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price you pay at checkout. Pick your seats in the lower bowl for close-up hits or settle into a wider vantage point up top; either way, preseason is a smart value for families and die-hards alike.

With convenient parking and nearby bars and restaurants on Broadway, game day is an easy downtown outing. Expect quick shifts, plenty of prospects, and a rivalry-style intensity as players compete for roster spots before the regular season begins.

Nashville Predators tickets move fast for weekend dates—lock yours in early and be part of the first roar of the season.

Shop for Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes tickets at Bridgestone Arena on October 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NHL Preseason: Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.