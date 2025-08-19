Punk Rock Christmas Festival to Debut in Arizona with MxPx, The Vandals

The holidays are getting a punk twist this year as the inaugural Punk Rock Christmas festival makes its debut December 6 at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler, Arizona.

The one-day event, produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions, will feature a lineup headlined by MxPx, along with Face to Face, The Vandals, Authority Zero, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Slick Shoes, Urethane, Jen Pop, WinterHaven, and others.

“Punk rock allows me to do things my way. It always has,” MxPx frontman Mike Herrera said in a press release. “We put together a fun show with some bands we’re very much looking forward to seeing. Everyone is welcome and we hope you come—it’s Christmas in the desert this year.”

In addition to music, the holiday-themed event will include food from local trucks, festive décor, exclusive merch, and holiday drinks. Fans 21 and older can add a $15 craft beer tasting pass, offering unlimited samples of local and national brews from noon to 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. PT through PunkInThePark.com. General admission tickets start at $49.99 plus fees, while VIP packages begin at $129.99 plus fees. VIP perks include a commemorative laminate, dedicated viewing areas, lounge seating, upgraded restrooms, and exclusive food and bar options.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy valued at $20 or more, which will provide access to a Fast Pass Festival Entrance. The all-ages event requires attendees under 18 to be accompanied by an adult.

“Punk Rock Christmas is our way of wrapping up the year with the fans who’ve supported the scene all year long,” said Cameron Collins, founder of Brew Ha Ha Productions. “You’ll get all the energy of a punk show with the spirit of the season—and we might even throw in a few snow machines for good measure.”

Brew Ha Ha Productions is also behind festivals including Punk In The Park and Punk In Drublic, as well as the 2023-24 NOFX Final Tour. Since launching in 2021, Punk In The Park has expanded across multiple U.S. cities, including Denver, Orlando, Portland, San Diego, and Worcester, Massachusetts.