Raekwon & Mobb Deep tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Fillmore

Raekwon teams up with Mobb Deep for a night of classic hip-hop at The Fillmore – Philadelphia on Dec. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Fillmore’s industrial-chic setting and crisp sound are a perfect backdrop for timeless East Coast tracks and lyrical firepower.

Tickets for the Dec. 3 show are available now.

Expect a set packed with era-defining cuts, deep catalog highlights, and the gritty storytelling that helped shape New York’s golden-age sound. Philadelphia’s hip-hop audiences are among the most passionate in the country, and this date promises big energy from the first beat. With a standing-room main floor and raised views from the balcony, The Fillmore provides excellent sightlines throughout the house.

If you’re ready for heavyweight bars delivered by legends, circle the date and make plans to be on the floor early. This is an essential night out for fans of classic rap performed live with intensity and precision.

