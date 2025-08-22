Rascal Flatts Newark show at Prudential Center tickets on sale

Rascal Flatts will return to the stage for a special night of country hits at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 30, 2026. The chart-topping trio will be joined by country favorites Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, making it an unforgettable evening for fans.

Known for classics like “Bless the Broken Road,” “Life Is a Highway” and “What Hurts the Most,” Rascal Flatts dominated the country charts for two decades and remain one of the most successful vocal groups in music. With Lauren Alaina’s powerhouse vocals and Chris Lane’s modern country style rounding out the bill, the Newark concert promises variety and energy for fans of all ages.

Tickets for this one-night-only event are on sale now. While fans can purchase directly through the Prudential Center box office, tickets are also available on ScoreBig, where fans can save with no hidden fees.

The Prudential Center, known as one of New Jersey’s premier live entertainment venues, offers excellent views and acoustics for concerts of this scale. With such a strong lineup, demand is expected to be high — country fans in the Tri-State area will want to secure their seats early.

