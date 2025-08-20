Rascal Flatts tickets on sale in Albany at MVP Arena

Rascal Flatts, joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, will take the stage at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, on Jan. 31, 2026. Country fans can expect an unforgettable evening of chart-topping hits and rising star performances.

Tickets are on sale now, available through the MVP Arena box office or via ScoreBig, which provides fans with a simple way to purchase tickets with no hidden fees. Rascal Flatts, known for hits like “Bless the Broken Road” and “Life Is a Highway,” remain one of country music’s most successful groups.

With Lauren Alaina’s powerful vocals and Chris Lane’s crowd-pleasing songs, this Albany show promises an exciting night of music for fans in upstate New York. Whether longtime Rascal Flatts followers or new country listeners, attendees will enjoy a star-studded performance.

Shop for Rascal Flatts tickets at MVP Arena on January 31, 2026

