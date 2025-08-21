Rascal Flatts tickets on sale in Elmont at UBS Arena

Rascal Flatts will headline a major country show at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Jan. 29, 2026, joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane. Fans can expect an evening filled with country hits from some of the genre’s biggest stars.

Tickets for the Jan. 29 concert are on sale now. They can be purchased at the UBS Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

With over two decades of success and chart-topping hits, Rascal Flatts remain one of country music’s most beloved acts. This UBS Arena show, supported by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, will be one of the biggest country events of the winter.

Shop for Rascal Flatts tickets at UBS Arena on January 29, 2026

