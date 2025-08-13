Ray Volpe tickets on sale in Denver at The Mission Ballroom

Ray Volpe headlines The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 31, 2026, at 9 p.m. The bass-forward producer and DJ brings a set packed with new cuts, fan favorites, and high-impact drops to one of the Mile High City’s most flexible rooms.

Tickets for the Jan. 31 show are on sale now. Buy at The Mission Ballroom box office or through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees—easy, transparent pricing for fans.

Known for energetic performances and thunderous low end, Volpe’s shows pair precision sound with crowd-moving momentum. The Mission Ballroom’s adjustable stage and ample floor create a club-like atmosphere with the production values of a large venue. Expect crisp visuals, dynamic lighting, and a set that keeps the room moving from open to close.

If you’re looking for a big night in RiNo, gather friends and lock in your spot early for one of Denver’s standout electronic events of early 2026.

