REPORT: Hard Rock, Metal ‘Bigger Than Ever’ in Live Music

Metalheads and rockers — now is your time to shine.

According to a new report, revealed by entertainment giant Live Nation, rock and metal music concerts grew significantly over the past year. The promoter shared the news in a carousel infographic this week, noting that hard rock concerts are up 15% in 2025, while metal concerts make-up 13% of all stadium shows across the U.S.

“Heavy rock and metal are bigger than ever in live music,” Live Nation wrote in the post. “The pit is getting LOUDER – with new acts BREAKING out and iconic bands DOMINATING – all driven by fans like you showing up and turning out for your fav acts.”

Which acts are leading the movement? Live Nation said metalcore bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Pierce The Veil, Falling in Reverse, and Sleep Token are driving ticket sales and “blowing up with streams,” along with hardcore punk’s Turnstile and gothic-rock’s Ghost.



Rock and metal legends, like Korn, Deftones, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park, and Iron Maiden are leading festival lineups, Live Nation said, adding that System of a Down had to add stadium stops to their tour after selling-out shows in cities like Toronto, Chicago, and East Rutherford. Additionally, Metallica has continued to dominate the touring industry; last year, Metallica brought-in nearly $180 million in ticket sales.

Live Nation pointed-out that rock and metal festivals have been growing as well, and each year, fests like Welcome To Rockville, Inkcarceration, and Aftershock broke attendance records.

We were on-site at Welcome to Rockville this year, which saw 230,000 people attend the event. Read our review here.

The promoter also pointed out the late Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away last week.

”This genre wouldn’t exist without the legends,” Live Nation said. “Ozzy Osbourne — the Prince of Darkness — didn’t just front Black Sabbath, he changed music forever. His legacy will live on in every riff.”

Find their full report below:

Fans can look out for some newly-announced, highly-anticipated tours this year by acts like Buckcherry, Purity Ring, Cattle Decapitation, Set It Off, and Spiritbox.