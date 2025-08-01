Ricardo Arjona tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

Ricardo Arjona will bring his acclaimed Lo que el Señor no dijo tour to Madison Square Garden on Feb. 12, 2026, marking the Guatemalan superstar’s first New York City appearance in four years. Latin-pop fans can expect an arena-size production backed by a 12-piece band and set-list staples such as “Historia de un Taxi” and “Fuiste Tú.” :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}

Tickets are on sale now. While the Garden box office is one option, ScoreBig lets buyers skip hidden fees and secure prime seats before prices climb during the holiday rush.

Arjona’s current tour has generated sold-out nights across Latin America and Spain, propelled by a staging concept that frames his narrative lyrics with cinematic lighting and multi-level platforms. MSG’s storied acoustics will spotlight his gravel-warm vocals on power ballads and salsa-flavored anthems alike.

With only one Northeast date announced, regional demand is expected to spike among bilingual pop aficionados and first-generation fans eager to celebrate Valentine’s week with the chart-topper. Arrive early to explore the Garden’s new concourse dining options before showtime.

