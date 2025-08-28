Rome Ramirez tickets on sale in Atlanta at Terminal West

Ramirez performing with Sublime with Rome in 2010 via Wikimedia Commons

Rome Ramirez, frontman of Sublime with Rome, will headline Terminal West At King Plow Arts Center in Atlanta on November 23, 2025. Fans can expect a night of reggae-infused rock and soulful vocals in one of Atlanta’s most popular live venues.

Tickets for the Nov. 23 show are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Terminal West box office or online via ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees.

Known for revitalizing the Sublime legacy while carving out his own solo path, Ramirez continues to attract fans with his versatile voice and engaging stage presence. This Atlanta performance gives concertgoers a chance to experience both new material and timeless hits in an intimate setting.

Terminal West’s cozy atmosphere ensures a unique live experience, connecting audiences directly with the artist. For Atlanta music lovers, this promises to be a standout event of the fall concert season.

Shop for Rome Ramirez tickets at Terminal West on November 23, 2025

