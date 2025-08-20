Rumours ATL tickets on sale in Mobile at Saenger Theatre

Rumours ATL – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute will perform live at Saenger Theatre in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 10, 2026. Known as one of the premier Fleetwood Mac tribute acts, Rumours ATL delivers faithful renditions of the band’s greatest hits.

Tickets are on sale now at the Saenger Theatre box office and through ScoreBig, where ticket buyers enjoy transparent pricing without hidden fees. Fans will hear timeless classics such as “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” and “Dreams” performed with passion and authenticity.

Mobile audiences can look forward to an evening celebrating the music of one of rock’s most iconic groups. This tribute show has gained acclaim across the country, capturing the essence of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary sound and stage presence.

Shop for Rumours ATL tickets at Saenger Theatre on January 10, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Rumours ATL tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.