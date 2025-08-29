San Diego Gulls vs. Colorado Eagles tickets on sale in San Diego

San Diego Gulls will host the Colorado Eagles for multiple American Hockey League matchups at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Fans can catch the action on October 22, November 2, 2025, and March 13–14, 2026.

Tickets for all San Diego games are on sale now. Fans can buy directly at the Pechanga Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top sporting events with no hidden fees. ScoreBig ensures hockey fans get affordable access to the games they want most.

The San Diego Gulls have long been a fan favorite in the AHL, developing talent and bringing high-energy hockey to Southern California. With the Colorado Eagles as their opponent, these contests promise to be competitive and exciting for local hockey fans.

Upcoming San Diego Matchups

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on San Diego Gulls tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.