San Jose Barracuda vs. San Diego Gulls tickets on sale in San Jose at Tech CU Arena

San Jose Barracuda face off against the San Diego Gulls in multiple AHL matchups at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California, from December 10, 2025, through April 7, 2026. These games promise thrilling hockey action and a chance for fans to cheer on the home team.

Tickets for all games are available now at the Tech CU Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

With both teams battling for position in the Pacific Division, each matchup will be a high-energy contest. The San Jose Barracuda, AHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, are known for developing young talent and delivering exciting, fast-paced hockey.

Tech CU Arena’s modern amenities and intimate seating ensure every fan is close to the action, making these games a can’t-miss experience for hockey enthusiasts.

Game Dates and Tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on San Jose Barracuda vs. San Diego Gulls tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.