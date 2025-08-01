Sanguisugabogg unleashes its Ohio-bred, slam-death metal barrage on Irving Plaza in New York City at 5 p.m. Nov. 28, 2025. The quartet’s ruthless riffs and guttural growls—spotlighted on 2023 LP Homicidal Ecstasy—have fueled viral mosh-pit videos and propelled them to the upper tier of modern extreme metal.

Tickets for the Nov. 28 assault are on sale now. While the Irving Plaza box office is an option, fans can dodge hidden fees and grab GA floor spots on ScoreBig before they vanish.

The band’s live sets mix whiplash-tempo breakdowns with tongue-in-cheek banter, turning cuts like “Face Ripped Off” into cathartic sing-alongs. Recent headlining treks drew packed houses from Berlin to Buenos Aires, proving Sanguisugabogg’s underground buzz now spans continents.

Irving Plaza’s 1,100-capacity room guarantees bone-rattling intimacy, and its newly upgraded sound system will amplify every down-tuned chug. Thanksgiving weekend visitors looking to burn off holiday carbs—or simply summon the circle pit—won’t want to miss one of the East Coast’s few late-fall death-metal showcases.

