Seventeen tickets on sale for Sunrise shows at Amerant Bank Arena

Seventeen brings their high-energy K-pop spectacle to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, for two exciting shows on October 26 and 27, 2025. The internationally acclaimed group is set to dazzle fans with their signature choreography, powerful vocals, and stage presence.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Amerant Bank Arena box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets are available for major events with no hidden service fees.

These Sunrise performances promise a memorable experience for CARATs across South Florida. As part of their global tour, Seventeen is expected to perform chart-topping tracks like “Super,” “HOT,” and “Very Nice,” backed by an elaborate stage production.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Seventeen live in Sunrise — a must-see event for K-pop fans and concertgoers alike.

